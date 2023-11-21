A strong pre-season is believed to be behind Jake Scott's sensational start to the season with Penrith.
The former South Wagga young gun made the move up to Sydney over the off-season to play in the NSW Premier Cricket competition and he has shown plenty of promise in the opening couple of rounds.
Scott has scored 91 and 89 in his last two appearances in the Under 21's Poidevin-Gray Shield while he also finished unbeaten at 53no in first grade over the weekend.
It's been a strong start to the season and Scott said he had gained plenty of confidence following his performances.
"Yeah it's been good," Scott said.
"Especially after having a pre-season and it's now showing that all the hard work is paying off.
"Hopefully I can continue that during the season, especially in first grade.
"My role in first grade is batting at six so it's probably a bit lower than I'd like, but I'm loving the role I've got there finishing off games.
"It's probably one of the best times to bat coming in at six after tea and the balls not moving.
"It's been good at first grade level and I've made a few scores there, then in PG's I'm also consistently making some runs which is good.
"I'm feeling like my game is in a really good place at the moment and my mental state is in a really good place.
"That definitely goes a long way to scoring a few runs."
Penrith has enjoyed a stellar start to their season going down narrowly to Gordon in the semi-finals in the Twenty20 competition while they currently sit second in the standings after going at 3-1 to open their longer format campaign.
Scott said it's been a fantastic start to the season and he believes the first grade side is right in contention to claim the premiership this year.
"It's been a real good start," he said.
"It was very unfortunate about the T20's, we went down in the semi but sometimes T20's are a lottery and we just didn't string it together that game.
"Then in the two-day stuff, last week we didn't have the best game against Blacktown but this week we've gotten off to a pretty good start.
"I think we've declared for 320-odd then sent them in and already got them one down.
"The two-day stuff has been pretty good so far, but I think we've just got to keep believing in that winning culture and just keep taking that momentum.
"Sometimes we can get a bit complacent and move away from our team values so as long as we stick with that I reckon we can go a long way this year.
"We've definitely got the team to do it, we've just got to keep staying in the present and just get the job done on the day.
"It doesn't matter who we play, as long as we just front up and play our brand of cricket then we can knock anyone off."
