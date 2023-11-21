TWO of the three women that fought out the first of the $50,000 NSW Open Regional Qualifiers at Mollymook this week will back up at Wagga from Thursday.
Some of Australia's finest golfers began arriving in the city on Tuesday in preparation for the $50,000 Women's NSW Open Regional Qualifier at Wagga Country Club.
It will be the first time Wagga has held such an event after six regional qualifiers for next year's $500,000 NSW Open were introduced.
A big week of golf gets underway with the gala dinner and shootout on Tuesday night, followed by a Pro-Am on Wednesday, which will serve as a practice round for the visitors.
The competition starts on Thursday with local golfers getting the opportunity to play alongside the professionals in the opening round.
Friday will then see professionals only. The front and back nine at the Wagga Country Club will be flipped with the final round to be broadcast internationally on Kayo.
Sydney teenage sensation Rachel Lee took out the Mollymook qualifier on Monday and she was set to play at Wagga before being a late withdrawal on Tuesday.
The 16-year-old schoolgirl edged out Wagga Pro-Am runner up Rhianna Lewis and Sydneysider Chizuru Ueda in the play-off, after they all finished the tournament at one under.
Both Lewis and Ueda will line-up at Wagga, where the top two will gain automatic qualification to the NSW Open.
Also playing at Wagga that finished in the top 10 at Mollymook are Claire Shin (fourth), Elmay Viking (sixth), Kelsey Bennett (seventh), Jordan O'Brien (10th), Nayeon Eum (10th) and Amy Taylor (10th).
Wagga Country Club secretary-manager John Turner said all was shaping up well for a fantastic week of golf.
"The players have started to turn up, come for a practice and that sort of stuff," Turner said.
