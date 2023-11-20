Car, trailer jack-knife closes Hume Highway bridge

A crash involving a car and trailer brought part of the Hume Highway to a standstill at Gundagai on Monday evening.
The accident, which occurred on the Sheahan Bridge, closed the southbound lanes of the dual carriageway late in the afternoon.
A spokesperson for NSW Police confirmed they were called out to a car towing a trailer having jack-knifed on the bridge just before 5.30pm.
No one is believed to have been injured in the incident, however it is was initially expected to cause significant delays, according to the state's transport management centre.
The scene was cleared and the highway reopened by 6.15pm.
The TMC had advised southbound travellers to use an alternative route, with the exception of B-doubles, who had to park up for a time.
Remaining traffic was advised to exit the Hume Highway at West Street or Sheridan Street, travel through the Gundagai township and rejoin the highway at South Gundagai.
