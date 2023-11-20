The Daily Advertiser
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Bonza launches first flight from Gold Coast to Albury

Ted Howes
Ted Howes
November 21 2023 - 8:00am
Plane spotter Lyle Taylor was the first to alight from Bonza's first direct flight from the Gold Coast to his home town Albury on Monday, November 20. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Passengers on board the first direct Bonza flight from the Gold Coast to Albury touched down 23 minutes early on Monday, November 20.

