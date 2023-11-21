Your say: Bypass 'the only solution to avoid chaos in heart' of Wagga

Inland Rail says any changes to level crossings in Wagga are the responsibility of WWCC as they are on local roads.
So, people of Wagga, it looks like traffic chaos forever or sting the ratepayers for the cost of overpasses or underpasses.
Looks like our emergency services access to the city and suburbs will lead to untold risks.
Looks like customers of tradies and other businesses will be charged for the excessive travel times while they wait for yet another train to pass. Looks like school and public bus routes will need to be changed.
Your local Member for Riverina thought this project was a great idea for Wagga.
Not sure when WWCC was going to mention to the population that we will be the ones directly paying to fix this chaos.
Time to blockade the line and the office of Mr McCormack.
The only solution to avoid this chaos in the heart of our city is to bypass Wagga.
People we have been thrown under the train.
At the risk of being called a Luddite I pose the question of why is the USA and certain wealthy men seemingly obsessed with reaching the moon again; this when the Earth is experiencing a climate crisis, not to mention a great deal of death and destruction and oppression in so many countries, all too often due to personal political ambition?
Where are the leaders who care about humanity and peace and are prepared to work for peace?
More than a month ago I overheard giggles when local voters cast their votes at the referendum that would've enshrined an Aboriginal advisory body in our constitution.
With our pamphlets in hand, we "yes" and "no" volunteers spoke to many locals entering the polling booth on October 14. The laughing began when a "no" volunteer said, "Writing two letters is easier than writing three." Hilarious, right? In 1901, the New Zealand Minister for Native Affairs wasn't laughing when he saw Aboriginal Queenslanders brought in to re-enact Captain Cook's landing at Botany Bay. He said later he hopes one day that Australia's First Peoples are "treated as well as the Maori." The Australian Aboriginal Progressive Association was formed in 1924, and in 1933, Victoria saw the establishment of the Australian Aborigines' League.
A petition with over 1800 signatures that sought Aboriginal parliament representation was addressed to King George V in 1943, with Cabinet declaring "no good purpose" would be gained by sending it. So they didn't. Then there was the Queensland maritime strike in 1936. The Day of Mourning began in 1937. The Cummeragunja strike in 1939. Palm Island in 1957. The Pilbara strike in 1946. The FCAA comes and goes.
The Yirrkala bark petitions, sent by the Yolngu people, were sent to the federal Parliament in 1963. In '72 the Larrakia people send two. The Wave Hill walk-off in '66. The Aboriginal Tent Embassy in '72. ATSIC comes and goes. Howard's failed referendum in '99. The NT Intervention in 2007... But, two letters are easier to write than three, right?
Nature designed the atmosphere of planet Earth to hold just enough carbon dioxide to provide sufficient heat to allow life to flourish, not too much carbon dioxide that would heat the Earth to a point where life would not be possible and not too little carbon dioxide that would freeze all living things.
It is obvious that humans have ignored the life providing examples set by nature.
This is because burning fossil fuels to provide energy is causing the pouring of massive volumes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere that could bring rising planet Earth heat levels to a point where life on Earth would no longer be possible.
