Your say: Bypass 'the only solution to avoid chaos in heart' of Wagga

With our pamphlets in hand, we "yes" and "no" volunteers spoke to many locals entering the polling booth on October 14. The laughing began when a "no" volunteer said, "Writing two letters is easier than writing three." Hilarious, right? In 1901, the New Zealand Minister for Native Affairs wasn't laughing when he saw Aboriginal Queenslanders brought in to re-enact Captain Cook's landing at Botany Bay. He said later he hopes one day that Australia's First Peoples are "treated as well as the Maori." The Australian Aboriginal Progressive Association was formed in 1924, and in 1933, Victoria saw the establishment of the Australian Aborigines' League.