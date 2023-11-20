Leeton-Whitton are confident they'll make their debut in the Southern NSW Women's League in 2024.
Initially nominating for the 2023 season, the club was forced to withdraw after they were unable to secure enough player numbers, but with a new woman in charge they're adamant they will be good to play.
Bringing in Leeton local and Wollongong footballer Eilish Morden as their women's football coordinator, they're piecing a team together one player at a time.
"I've still got a lot of friends here, I moved away and now I'm back, so it's just individually messaging people, trying to get their interest," Morden said.
"We're going to do a training kick on Wednesday, and try and get as many numbers there as we can, it's going to be word of mouth really."
Morden is hopeful she can lock in more players by contacting them one by one.
Anticipating they'll have a good batch of bottom age players coming in from juniors, she's shifting her focus to older players in town.
"They take a little more convincing, it's just that fear, most of them are netballers and coming off the court, it's so different, they've got that fear they're going to get hurt," Morden said.
But there's one message she's trying to get across to netballers stuck on the fence, it's not as scary as they think.
In fact, Morden said playing the football season will improve their netball performances too.
"It's so fun, it honestly is very fun and the skills you bring from netball can change over to football so easily," Morden said.
"Your marking skills you'll notice get so much better on and off the court, playing footy and catching a football is a lot harder than a netball, so then you go back and play netball you're going to have such better hands, better speed, it really helps your game."
Speaking with senior men's players, Morden is confident they'll have a coach locked in soon, and is excited to see the club getting around the women's program.
"The club approached me, they heard I was coming home for a little bit and asked if I was interested, they've all been very supportive in helping me get what needs to be done," she said.
"We're talking with one of the senior footballers for Leeton-Whitton, he's put his hand up to help out.
"I think it'll be really good, I think it will get more numbers in and if he can get a few of his players around, they might bring their girlfriends, partners, sisters in as well and if we look like the club's supporting the women's, it'll just bring more numbers."
Confident the club will have a team for the season, Morden said the goal isn't just to get on field, but to be competitive once they're there.
Pleased to have some experienced players in the side, she's ready for the Crows to take the field for the first time.
