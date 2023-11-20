The Daily Advertiser
Monday, 20 November 2023
Sean Smith narrowly beat Luke Nixon in a photo finish

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 20 2023 - 7:20pm
Sean Smith edged out Luke Nixon to take out the final race of the 2023 Tour de Riverina series at Yerong Creek. Picture by Madeline Begley
Sean Smith edged out Luke Nixon to take out the final race of the 2023 Tour de Riverina series at Yerong Creek. Picture by Madeline Begley

Sean Smith claimed a narrow victory in the final race of the Tour de Riverina series by the barest of margins.

