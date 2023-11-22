'They are just mad on it': Young Blues are absolutely loving their cricket

A strong love of cricket is leading to success on the field for South Wagga's under 12's side this season.
The Blues have recorded a 5-1 start to the season with their latest victory being a 31-run win over St Michaels Red.
Batting first, Max Sydenham (31no), Charlie Rowe (29no) and Lucas McNamara (19no) all contributed nicely as the Blues finished their 25 overs at 4-140.
Then with the ball, Cooper Watson (1-6), Sydenham (1-14) and Rowe (1-16) led the way as they restricted St Michaels to 4-109.
Blues coach Shaun McNamara is thrilled with how the side is going and he believed their success was a result of how much the boys love the sport.
"Yeah I'm very happy with how the boys are going," McNamara said.
"I've been fortunate enough to have a fairly strong side for the last couple of years as well.
"But the boys just live and breath cricket, they are just mad on it.
"After school all they are doing is going out to the backyard with their bigger brothers or sisters and just playing cricket.
"They are just mad on it at the moment which is shown in their games on the weekend.
"They are bowling, batting and fielding well and they are all about improving each week.
"They are just a really good bunch of kids who pretty much do everything you tell them to do.
"They are going really well and it's a very strong competition in the under 12's, the boys and the girls it's very competitive.
"They are just keen to get out there each week and have a crack, they are doing the best they can each week which is good."
The side's eagerness to play cricket often sees players arrive before McNamara on a Saturday such is their keenness to have a hit.
McNamara said it was great to see young kids so passionate about the sport and he believed it boded well for the future of Wagga Cricket.
"Yeah definitely," he said.
"I was a bit worried where junior cricket was heading there for a while, but this generation coming through at the moment I think it's going to bode very well for Wagga senior cricket.
"Who knows, there might be some future stars coming through at the moment.
"They are all improving, they can all bat and bowl and there is no real standouts amongst them.
"They are all on a level playing field and the standard of cricket is really high at the moment which is good to see."
Under 16s - Wagga City Lions 5-124 (L Unwin 2-10) tied with St Michaels 124 (J Burgess 35no, J Wood 24)
South Wagga 3-207 (O Crowl 32no, H Glanvill 30no, H Gardiner 30no, D Antony 30no) d Lake Albert Gold 8-125 (H Glanvill 2-6)
Wagga City Tigers 8-184 (H Donohue 57, J Vonarx 34no; R Lotz 3-17) d Lake Albert Maroon 7-132 (M Crawford 2-16)
Under 14s - Wagga City 9-93 (R Spencer 28, L Henderson 17; S Lane 2-7, A Blacka 2-9) d St Michaels Red 8-91 (S Lane 30no, R Hommes 11; B Poole 2-7, H McCormick 2-8)
Under 13s - St Michaels 1-131 (M Pilkington 31no, L Robinson 28) d Wagga RSL 8-129 (B Mavroudis 33no, W Davies 24; M Pilkington 3-8)
Under 12s - St Michaels Black 6-142 (O Pilkington 28, R Goldsworthy 28; J Turnbull 3-17) d Wagga City Tigers 7-113 (B Friend 26no, J Simmonds 22; O Pilkington 1-8, E McGaw 1-10, M Gaynor 1-13, F Maclennan 1-14, W Freeburn 1-28)
South Wagga 4-140 (M Sydenham 31no, C Rowe 29no) d St Michaels Red 4-109 (C Watson 1-6, M Sydenham 1-14, C Rowe 1-16)
St Michaels Blue 8-117 (J Looney 33, L Elwin 17; J Buckley 2-10) d Wagga City Leopards 7-114 (H Nicoll 29, J McKelvie 21; L Elwin 2-5)
Kooringal 2-111 (R Robertson 24no, A Ryan 18no; A Bolton 1-18, O Skippen 1-32) d St Michaels White 3-108 (A Bolton 40no, A Jathar 14no; A Ryan 1-6, N Hawkins 1-7, H Willis 1-13)
