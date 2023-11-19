The Daily Advertiser
Monday, 20 November 2023
Police investigation after man's body found at Strawberry Fields Festival

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated November 19 2023 - 6:36pm, first published 6:33pm
A man has been found dead at the Strawberry Fields Festival in Tocumwal. Picture from Facebook
A man has died at the Strawberry Fields Festival in Tocumwal.

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

