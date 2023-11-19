A man has died at the Strawberry Fields Festival in Tocumwal.
Emergency services were called to Tuppal Road on Sunday in relation to reports that someone had died.
Officers attached to Murray River Police District located the body of a 51-year-old man, established a crime scene and then began an investigation into the matter
Police will prepare a report for the coroner; however, his death isn't believed to be suspicious.
The southern Riverina's 2023 event was the 14th edition of Strawberry Fields, with the three-day festival bringing 12,000 people - a sell-out crowd - to the region.
It first launched in 2009 with 1000 people in attendance.
