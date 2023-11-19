The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Wagga City defeated Kooringal by 29 runs at Harris Park

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 19 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cane Graetz (22) gets a shot away during Wagga City's one-day win against Kooringal at Harris Park. Picture by Madeline Begley
Cane Graetz (22) gets a shot away during Wagga City's one-day win against Kooringal at Harris Park. Picture by Madeline Begley

Arguably the in-form cricketer of the competition right now, Aaron Maxwell delivered again with both bat and ball as Wagga City defeated Kooringal by 29 runs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.