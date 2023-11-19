Arguably the in-form cricketer of the competition right now, Aaron Maxwell delivered again with both bat and ball as Wagga City defeated Kooringal by 29 runs.
It's been a fantastic start to the season for the experienced Cats all-rounder and he continued his strong run of form with 67 runs with the bat and figures of 5-19 with the ball against the Colts.
The performance helped Wagga City grab their fourth win of the season and captain Caleb Walker said the veteran was playing superbly.
"I'm pretty confident I can call him the best player in the comp at the moment," Walker said.
"He's scoring runs and taking wickets, you can ask for much more from Maxy."
Sent into bat after losing the toss, Maxwell and Daniel Welsh (50) got the Cats off to the perfect start at the top of the order as they put on a 102-run opening stand.
Walker said the duo played well and their start built the platform for a big total.
"They couldn't get us off to a better start really," he said.
"None for 100 after the first drinks break set us up for a big total in the end which was nice."
Jack Harper (33), Walker (22) and Cane Graetz (22) also made contributions with the bat as the Cats were dismissed for 236 with three balls remaining in their innings.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Walker said that he was overall pretty happy with the total and noted that the Harris Park pitch was pretty good to bat on.
"It was very good to be honest," he said.
"Early on there was a bit of sideways movement but that was about it."
Brothers Alex and Shaun Smith got the Colts off to a reasonable start in their chase before Andrew Dutton (71) and Daniel Perri (43) combined to put on a 98-run third wicket stand.
Graetz (1-36) claimed the wicket of Dutton to break the partnership and shortly after Maxwell bowled Perri.
He then took the wickets of Macgregor Hanigan (3) and Mat Etchells (15) to have the Colts sitting at 7-198.
The Colts were eventually dismissed for 207 in the 47th over and Walker said he was proud of their bowling efforts.
"Louis Grigg and Gussy Coles started off really well up top," he said.
"They've been great for us all year so they did a good job and then Seany Gaynor and Cane Graetz through the middle bowled very strongly.
"Then big Aaron Maxwell towards the end took a five-a and took the game away from the Colts in the end."
It was Walker's first time captaining the first grade side and he admitted it was pretty good to get the victory.
"Yeah I was pretty excited," he said.
"It's good to get the win.
"They were very tough on their home deck which they were always going to be, but the boys stuck true and we came out with a win."
The Cats currently sit on top of the standings following round six and Walker said it's been a reasonable start to the season.
"Its been a pretty solid start," he said.
"We've had our ups and downs which is going to happen all through the year.
"We are going to lose a couple and win a couple but we can't complain about the start at the moment."
Wagga City 236 (A Maxwell 67, D Welsh 50; K Hanigan 5-34) d Kooringal 207 (A Dutton 71, D Perri 43; A Maxwell 5-19)
