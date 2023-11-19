Worst of the worst? Why we should sink submarine deal

The terrible AUKUS deal has been in the news, largely because of Anthony Albanese's trip to Washington DC. Its coverage created much important commentary.
Why important? Well, the astronomic cost, to begin with, which our descendants will be paying for decades to come. The nuclear subs won't be of much use in defending Australia because they are specifically designed as attack submarines, aimed to lurk unsighted off enemy territory. As such, they will draw us in to foreign wars to help our AUKUS allies, the US and the UK. Think of China.
As Greens NSW Senator David Shoebridge commented: "Australia's defence force should be focused on defending Australia, not threatening our neighbours. This seems like an obvious statement, but it is in fact highly contentious within defence leadership and directly contrary to the conclusions of Australia's most recent defence strategic review. That review adopts the goal of Australia being able to engage in "impactful projection" against countries to our far north." Again, China comes to mind.
At the centre of this push is the $368 billion AUKUS submarine deal. The purpose of the AUKUS nuclear submarines is to project Australian military force 4000 kilometres and more from our most northern shores, into the South China Sea. To be clear, these submarines are not intended to protect Australia and Australians from any threat of force from foreign countries. Despite the rhetoric, their sole purpose is to threaten China as part of an overall US military force in that region. A handful of nuclear submarines only work if they are enmeshed with the US military, inevitably bringing Australians into the next US war in the region.
After 50 years of US wars in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, it is hard to see how this is in our national interest, especially as any war with China could readily escalate into a nuclear conflict. The aggressive and destabilising impact of this plan is reason enough to oppose the AUKUS submarine deal. However, even on its own terms, the deal is risky and expensive.
Mr Shoebridge recently returned from Washington where he took the opportunity to discuss this issue with experts in the field. With all we now know, just what are the political, industrial and military risks in this plan?
"No matter how you look at this project, it's a disaster. We squander our wealth, antagonise our neighbours, invite further escalation from China, all to deliver a highly speculative and marginal military asset to a future conflict" Mr Shoebridge said.
The Albanese government has committed to acquiring eight nuclear-powered submarines via the AUKUS deal. The first three to five are meant to be Virginia-class submarines purchased from the US. The last three to five that make up the eight-boat fleet will be AUKUS SSN nuclear submarines built in Adelaide from a yet-to-be-finalised British design. The first Australian-operated US Virginia-class submarine is planned to arrive in the early 2030s, with the next seven boats coming online over the following 25 years.
The deal is causing significant concern in US defence circles that there will be a "valley" in the number of attack submarines over the next decade. It is estimated that in the early 2030s the US will be 20 short of its targeted fleet size. Exactly the same time in which Australia will be asking for its first submarines from the same production line. In order to meet the combined need of the US Navy and the AUKUS deal, US production rates will have to increase from 1.2 boats a year to 2.2 boats a year. Yet there is no plan or spending commitment to make this a reality.
So it is not surprising that former PM Paul Keating labelled the AUKUS deal the "worst deal in all history". Former SA senator Rex Patrick described it as being "worse" than the "worst deal in all history".
