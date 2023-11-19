It is letter writers like Maureen Donlon (DA Letters, 13/11) that should say sorry to the yes voters because it was attitudes like theirs that would have encouraged people to vote No in the referendum although I must say their were many reason not to vote yes.
"Crowing about their victory". I have heard more whingeing from the yes voters about their loss than any crowing about victory.
Some whingeing has been worse than the English wicket keeper "the ginger whinger".
"Yes not being accepted by many"? I assume she means Yes 40%, No 60% . 40% plus 50% of 40 equals 60% . That is a huge majority. She wants us to stop judging others. If you want to be on the team you have to be part of the team. The yes voters wanted two teams.
I believe over 90 per cent of people would have voted yes if it was only to mention the First Nations people in the constitution but Airbus Albo wanted to ask two questions but we were only allowed to answer once.
It is a day of mourning when a Prime Minister thinks we would be so gullible.
And it will be a cold day in hell before I would take advice from Casanova Bowen. He was pushing the yes vote. We still have to try to close the gap but as the song says "I can't help you if you won't help yourself".
Then she suspects that "October 14 will be yet another day of mourning".
What is it with people who want to continually mourn? Want to continually be the victim?
Once I asked my wife's grandfather about the war. He was locked up in Changi from when he was captured to the end of the war.
He probably saw terrible things but his answer to me was "nothing to be gained out of talking about it". Best to move on.
He was given a soldier settler block full of mallee roots and weeds which he cleared and turned in the a vineyard.
Changi didn't kill him but clearing the block probably did but his four children certainly benefited from him trying to help himself and not be a victim. And how Nana coped was probably a miracle.
And yet we have people wanting to play the victim for something that happened over 200 years ago. That is not moving on as part of the team.
So as I am glad the yes vote didn't get up because I/we didn't know what else was going to be involved after recognition, I am thankful to people who pushed swinging voters away from yes.
The effects of human induced climate change are, by my observations, well-known by the majority of Australians. I think though that many people in Australia do not have a really good understanding concerning the cause of human-induced climate change.
The terrible effects of human induced climate change of recent times have been clearly seen by Australians, in so many ways and at so many times.
The Australian public have not been well informed concerning the actual cause of human-induced climate change
There is absolutely no doubt that the prime cause of human induced climate change is the burning of fossil fuels, coal oil and natural gas, to create energy. This earns massive dollars for Australia and a number of corporations.
In my mind, it is the enormous earning capacity that can and is being derived from burning fossil fuels, that has resulted in information concerning the prime cause of human induced climate change being largely kept under wraps
I am quite certain if the Australian public were better informed that burning fossil fuels is the prime cause of human-induced climate change, that this not-so-well-known cause of climate change, would already have been banned or greatly restricted.
