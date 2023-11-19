The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser letters: Yes campaigners may have swayed swingers towards No

By Letters
November 20 2023 - 4:00am
I believe over 90 per cent of people would have voted yes if it was only to mention the First Nations people in the constitution, writes today's correspondent. File image
It is letter writers like Maureen Donlon (DA Letters, 13/11) that should say sorry to the yes voters because it was attitudes like theirs that would have encouraged people to vote No in the referendum although I must say their were many reason not to vote yes.

