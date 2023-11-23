Your say: Airport's shortcomings a contrast to neighbouring city's fares

Hmmmmm.... how does the original Business Case stand-up when the length of the trains has officially been halved? Was this in response to meeting the 24 hour deadline or the reality that there is no need for that size of train? And, how have they quietly changed the speed limit of the trains as they travel through Wagga? Bad luck anyone living within hearing distance of the railway line, but maybe they figured the higher speed would mean the level crossings would be closed fo only half the time, so Wagga motorists would be much happier. The whole project is on the nose and not a single one of our representatives seems to care two hoots.