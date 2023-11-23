Your say: Airport's shortcomings a contrast to neighbouring city's fares

Spend your money locally and see it support many things in the area
42 days is totally rushed and an inadequate timeframe to interact with a greater cross section of the community. Typical if you want to rush something through that only meets the agenda of those at the top of the "food chain" and create a greater divide between the very rich and a growing percentage of poorer households.
You only have look at the experiment of increasing CO2 levels and watch the production levels of food increase dramatically. As the global population increases so does the need for increased CO2 levels.
Getting closer. Wagga is a decent size city of something like 65,000 residents in Wagga alone. Wagga is the gateway to the Riverina, a huge area covering many towns.
I bet there are more Porsche, Mercedes, BMW, Lexus, Maserati SUV's then there are in Albury.
My point being is that there are many wealthy people in Wagga. We deserve the opportunity to fly direct from here to the Gold Coast, the Whitsundays, Rockhampton etc.
The one caveat though is that flights from Wagga connecting from say the Gold Coast to points further north must be on the same day.
It's no good catching a flight to the Gold Coast and then having to wait until the following day to continue your journey. If you do this then you lose four days out of your holiday on a return flight and this is highly undesirable.
I'm sure there will be plenty of others that would benefit by this. Wagga's airport is shared with the RAAF. You can't land larger aircraft like Albury pathetic. Gateway to the Riverina! That terminal! More like a gateway to some third-world country!
Meanwhile the Wagga to Melbourne flight runs 1hr late.
Please introduce Wagga to the Gold Coast!!!!!! Pleeeease?
Hmmmmm.... how does the original Business Case stand-up when the length of the trains has officially been halved? Was this in response to meeting the 24 hour deadline or the reality that there is no need for that size of train? And, how have they quietly changed the speed limit of the trains as they travel through Wagga? Bad luck anyone living within hearing distance of the railway line, but maybe they figured the higher speed would mean the level crossings would be closed fo only half the time, so Wagga motorists would be much happier. The whole project is on the nose and not a single one of our representatives seems to care two hoots.
Still locals can't put up with the extra vibration, theirs and surrounding houses will have damage. Cracks in walls, moving foundations and causing owners / buyers grief.
How are they going to raise it? It will be too steep and sharp.
It will be a sharp rise from the highway up to top and would have to go past Edmondson st which would close that road.
So sad to see you go Robert. Best massage in Wagga for sure!!!
Tony was always a pleasure to be around whether it was while he was umpiring the game of cricket locally or away at representitive carnivals across the state which he always made himself available for.
Or over winter when he would be out and about at local footy games all over the Riverina.
You are already missed Hack. RIP
Sad news, Tony was a magnificent bloke and a fine umpire, loved seeing his name appointed to any game I was playing in you always knew it would be fair and he was great for a laugh or two along the way, RIP Hack
A sad loss great bloke always loved a chat about sport great x workmate love to his family and friends.
