THE club champions at Wagga City Golf Club will be decided this weekend.
Two-time winner Mick Hazell will take a 19-shot lead into the final two rounds in A grade.
Hazell sits on 147 after two rounds, leading Lex Broadman (166) and Warren Lynch (167).
Broadman has him by three in the race for the nett title.
Wagga City Golf Club golf operations and business manager Marcus Lotz said the stage is set for a big weekend at the course.
"The golf course is in arguably the best condition it has been in over the last 20 years due to the hard work and expertise of our green's superintendent, Jacob Houghton and his team," Lotz said.
"And, this comes on the back of of major investment by golf professional and business owner Scott Lennox, in terms of both equipment and employment of new staff."
In B grade, Todd Gunning leads both the stroke and nett after the first two rounds.
Gunning (165) leads Brian Smith (171) by six shots, with Raymond Bell (174) in third.
The nett race is closer with Gunning leading Alex Tier by two, with Smith a further two back.
Peter McDonald leads both categories in C grade.
McDonald (179) is 12 clear of Owen Guthrie (191) in the stroke. He also leads Peter Crawford by six in the nett component.
The top four in all three grades will tee off shortly after 9am on Sunday.
