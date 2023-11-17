A woman has been taken to hospital after the car she was in ran through a barrier on a Riverina highway on Friday morning.
Emergency services were called to the Olympic Highway near Wombat at about 9.45am on Friday following reports of a single vehicle crash.
Upon arrival emergency services located a car which had gone through a barrier and came to rest in bushland.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics responded to the incident where they treated a woman in her 60s at the scene.
She was then transported to the Young Health Service for further treatment.
