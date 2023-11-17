The Daily Advertiser
Saturday, 18 November 2023
A woman has been injured after a crash near Wombat on the Olympic Highway

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 17 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 1:25pm
Emergency service attended a crash on the Olympic Highway near Wombat on Friday morning. Picture supplied.
A woman has been taken to hospital after the car she was in ran through a barrier on a Riverina highway on Friday morning.

