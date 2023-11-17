The Daily Advertiser
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

TEDx Wagga to bring eight speakers to the stage

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
November 17 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TEDx Wagga speaker Dr Rachel Hogg, organiser Adam Bannister, speaker Bernard Higgins, and curator Scott Howie. Picture by Ash Smith.
TEDx Wagga speaker Dr Rachel Hogg, organiser Adam Bannister, speaker Bernard Higgins, and curator Scott Howie. Picture by Ash Smith.

Stepping onto the stage for the first time to share their stories and thought-provoking ideas on a diverse range of topics are eight inspirational speakers taking part in the first-ever TEDx Wagga event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.