MATER Dei Catholic College came out on top at NRL South West's 7-9 Leaguetag Gala Day in Wagga this week.
Over 300 girls from across the Riverina converged on Parramore Park for NRL South West's annual leaguetag gala day for girls from years seven to nine.
After a competitive day's play, Mater Dei Catholic College took out a hotly-contested all-Wagga final 6-4 over Kildare Catholic College.
NRL South West game development officer Emma James was impressed by the standard on display.
"It was very competitive today, which was good to see," James said.
"There is a lot of talent there. The standard was really good, as it showed in the final game, which was nice and close.
"Throughout the day it was great to see so many talented girls playing. It sets a good standard for the years to come."
James said the idea behind the day was to give an opportunity to girls across the Riverina to play leaguetag.
"The seven to nine leaguetag is something we run every year. Basically any girls can play from years seven to nine, whether they've played before or not, it doesn't matter," James said.
"This year was really good. We started with 30 teams and had a few pull out with other school events and ended up with 24, so we had over 300 girls there which was awesome for a term four event.
"It was warm but probably wasn't as hot as the girls expected. It was all very successful, so that was good."
