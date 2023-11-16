The Daily Advertisersport
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/Sport/A-League

Claire and Kate Foley reflect on Wagga City Wanderers program

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
November 17 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Junee sisters Claire and Kate Foley have been involved with the Wagga City Wanderers for as long as they can remember.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help