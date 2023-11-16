Junee sisters Claire and Kate Foley have been involved with the Wagga City Wanderers for as long as they can remember.
At 18 and 16-years-old respectively, the pair have been travelling into Wagga for training and to Canberra for games for years.
Following the announcement the Wanderers would not run a women's program in 2024, the pair were disappointed and upset the chance to play higher level soccer was taken away from them.
Without licenses, the girls rely on their mother to help transport them to soccer commitments, and with school and work to balance in 2024, joining an Canberra team while living in Junee isn't an option.
Completing year 12 this year, Claire said it's disappointing to have dedicated so much time and energy to soccer during such an important school year for it to fall away overnight.
"I would have continued with Wanderers if it was still going because I'm thinking of deferring university," Claire said.
"It made me feel disappointed, I feel like in Canberra there's a lot more potential to show what I have, where in the local competition I feel like I'm coming back to the level I originally started in, the competition in Canberra is a lot stronger.
"It helped me develop a lot more as a player because I was playing against other girls who also trialled to get into these teams."
Having earned promotion from State League back into NPL for the 2024 season, Claire said there was an added layer of disappointment that after working to reach a goal all year they won't take the field again.
As dual registered players in 2022, playing for Junee in the Leonard Cup as well as Wanderers in Canberra, the girls know what to expect when they return to the local competition full time next year.
"The girls we play with at the moment, we all work really hard to get there and they all want to achieve higher goals, where the local competition I feel like the girls want to have some fun and play a bit of soccer," Claire said.
"The girls that play Wanderers are a lot more serious and care a lot, they want to strive to have a higher goal."
Looking to take a gap year in 2024, Claire admitted she is concerned for her chances to re-trial for top competition teams if she goes to university the following year.
Likely to move much closer to Sydney or Melbourne for school, she wants to continue playing at the highest level she can, but knows a year away from NPL will make it harder to break into new clubs.
"I want to play in the higher leagues up in Sydney or in Victoria, this was just the highest level down here," she said.
"In my future I was seeing myself in leagues up there.
"At the moment, the training [for Wanderers] is intense, we train twice a week for an hour and a half, and then go to Canberra, and most weeks I play two full games, so my fitness will definitely drop and sometimes trainings aren't as organised [locally] as they are in Wanderers because everyone doesn't put in that same full commitment."
Sixteen year old Kate admits she was already considering taking a year away from the Wanderers program to rest and focus on school.
With recent experience in the Junee team and youth on her side, she said there were still some challenges playing locally, though they aren't as big as in Canberra.
"It's not as much of a challenge as it was for Wanderers but it is a little bit of a challenge," Kate said.
"I do love my soccer, and the hard level in soccer, and I like to push myself, the coaches are lovely, I'm going to miss the coaches and the girls I played with, the relationships in the team.
"I was pretty upset actually, all the work they put into the club, the women's, we worked really hard to promote the women back to the NPL for the 2024 season, so yeah, it made me pretty upset."
Claire said after a full year of building and working to earn their place back in the NPL, it's a disappointing way to end their time at the club.
"We wanted the best quality football we could have," she said.
Taking silver linings where they can, the girls said the conversations they've had with Junee about returning to the club have been positive.
The Jaguars are very excited to have them return.
They'll also reunite with sister Abby.
"It'll be three sisters on the team," Claire said.
"We all have really good connections when we play and we never get angry at each other really so that's good."
The girls said the program being cut has also impacted players who had moved to Canberra clubs in 2023 to remain in the NPL after Wanderers demotion to State League.
They said players had returned to Wanderers trials knowing they'd be back in NPL next year.
