Riverina captain Sam Gainsford has been ruled out of the NSW Cricket Country Championships with a back injury.
Scans have revealed that Gainsford has three bulging discs in his back which means that he will be unable to lead the side next weekend in Orange.
Riverina coach Trent Ball agreed that it was a shattering blow for Gainsford who has quickly become one of the most popular figures in Riverina cricket.
"Yeah it is," Ball said.
"Out of all the people he's probably the one you can least afford to lose when you are talking about cricket.
"But as I said to him it's a bit bigger than cricket and hopefully it all comes good for him because he's got to worry about his own well being and livelihood as well.
"It affects his way of life and his work so sometimes it's a bit bigger than cricket as shattering it is as a coach.
"But as his mate we just wish him all the best and hopefully it comes good as soon as it can."
Gainsford has been plagued with bad luck since moving to the region ahead of the 2022-23 season as he also suffered a season-ending injury at last years Country Championships.
Ball said it's been a frustrating period for Gainsford who only recently returned to the field after rupturing his achilles in November last year.
"I still haven't got over that," he said.
"The third day he did his achilles and it just snapped when he was celebrating a run-out.
"I thought he rolled his ankle when I went out there and he was in just so much pain.
"But he refused to be stretchered off and he just walked off and accepted his fate.
"He said he'd be back and he was, he was back for round one to his word.
"For something like this to happen completely different, it's frustrating for him no doubt."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Ball believed there would be some added motivation heading into next weekend and he said that the side would definitely be looking to do as well as they could for their injured skipper.
"I've got no doubt," he said.
"We try and keep the core group and on top of that you've got his mates from Colts and Wagga in Hamish Starr and Zach (Starr).
"They'll be in the team so he'll definitely get a mention and I know he'd be wishing he could be there.
"It would be great to get a couple of wins for him that's for sure."
Gainsford's injury has meant that a finalised team has been delayed but Ball believed that he would soon have it completed.
"We should be sorted soon," he said.
"He's someone you can't replace, it doesn't matter who we bring in as he's irreplaceable.
"There's no next man up or anything like that, you can't replace blokes like Sam.
"We'll miss his leadership above everything, but I'm still happy with our side and we'll go and give it a red hot crack as we do every year."
