TOP Wagga jockey Danny Beasley will still get his first taste of the Snake Gully Cup on Friday but just on a different horse.
Classy top-weight Handle The Truth was scratched from the Gundagai feature on Thursday and will retire in front of his home crowd at Canberra instead on Saturday week.
Beasley will now ride stablemate Trooper Knuckle instead.
Canberra trainer Keith Dryden decided the combination of top weight of 60 kilograms and a wide barrier was too much of an ask for Handle The Truth.
The eight-year-old will have his final start in the inaugural $200,000 Canberra Community Chest (1400m) on Saturday week.
Beasley will now partner Trooper Knuckle, who is a $9 chance with TAB.
MORE SPORT NEWS
It will be Beasley's first ride on Trooper Knuckle, who is a half brother to 2009 Wagga Gold Cup winner Macknuckle.
Trooper Knuckle has run at Federal level at Canberra at all of his last four starts, finishing top four in each occasion.
Handle The Truth's scratching means Barbara Joseph and her sons, Paul and Matt Jones, are likely to get the chance at another Snake Gully Cup win.
They have the second emergency, Belleistic Kids.
The first emergency, Zouologist, is expected to head to Canterbury on Friday night rather than take the start in the Snake Gully Cup.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.