The Daily Advertiser
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Handle The Truth scratched from Snake Gully Cup

MM
By Matt Malone
November 16 2023 - 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra trainer Keith Dryden has scratched Handle The Truth from the Snake Gully Cup. Picture by Karleen Minney
Canberra trainer Keith Dryden has scratched Handle The Truth from the Snake Gully Cup. Picture by Karleen Minney

TOP Wagga jockey Danny Beasley will still get his first taste of the Snake Gully Cup on Friday but just on a different horse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.