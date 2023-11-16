The Daily Advertiser
Friday, 17 November 2023
Mick Thomas and Shannon Bradbrook to coach Leeton Greens

By Matt Malone
November 16 2023 - 3:15pm
GROUP 20 premiers Leeton have appointed Mick Thomas and Shannon Bradbrook to lead the club's title defence next season.

Matt Malone

