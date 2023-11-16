GROUP 20 premiers Leeton have appointed Mick Thomas and Shannon Bradbrook to lead the club's title defence next season.
The Greens have promoted Thomas and Bradbrook to the top job following premiership coach Hayden Philp's decision to step down after their back-to-back success in September.
Thomas coached Leeton's reserve grade team last year, while Bradbrook was their premiership-winning playmaker.
Bradbrook is no stranger to Group 20. He starred at Yanco-Wamoon before crossing to the Greens after a brief stint at Group Nine club Albury.
Originally from New Zealand, Bradbrook was originally scouted by Sydney Roosters back in 2006 but returned home without playing a game.
He has since made a big impression across Group 20 as a strong halfback.
The Greens have also announced Elli Gill joining Jade Butler as co-coaches of their leaguetag team.
