Snippets from Wagga's rich past

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
The Riverina's only public special care nursery at Wagga Base Hospital will be upgraded, with general manager of Wagga Base Hospital Dr Joe McGirr saying this will mean fewer children would have to be sent to Sydney, and those that were being able to return sooner.
Wagga businessman Daryl Maguire has won pre-selection for the state seat of Wagga in an upset win, defeating Liberal Party branch president Anthony Paul by just four votes.
Media and policy advisor of the member for Riverina, Jim Booth, has thrown his hat in the ring for National Party preselection for the state seat of Wagga.
Wagga-based Citizen Reform Group members, Jim Eldridge, Amanda Creek, Karen Wright, Michele Apps and Don Solah travelled to the Humula Sports Club to search for a candidate from the area for the upcoming local government elections.
Wagga Community Transport manager, Rosina Grosse, has been forced by health problems to resign after playing a substantial role as manager of the service for 10 years.
The Haven is seeking to raise more than five million dollars over the next few years for improvements to the Wendy Hucker Nursing Home.
Greater Murray Area Health Service chief executive officer Michael Moodie has resigned.
Paul Frazier and his students from Charles Sturt University successfully created a map of Australia in a paddock of Patersons curse which was picked up by satellites orbiting 700 kilometres above the earth.
The future of Wagga's diving tower at the Bolton Park Swimming and Recreation Centre is in doubt as it has again been placed under restricted use for the summer.
Federal Member for Riverina Kay Hull officially opened a new office for Fitzpatrick's Real Estate at 138 Baylis Street.
Eleven past and present citizens of Wagga will be commemorated in the first stage of the Wagga Walk of Honour in Baylis Street.
A cheque for $23,000 raised by the Lions Club Cancer Treatment Appeal was presented to St Vincents Hospital. The money will go towards the installation of a special cancer treatment machine.
After 32 years in Parliament, Mr Billy Sheahan has handed over the electorate of Burrinjuck to another candidate, his son, Terry, who is more than 5000 primary votes ahead of his nearest rival.
Mrs Joan Jenkins and her two daughters, Mrs Beverley Shaw and Mrs Yvonne McLennan, are among 20 people who have graduated from the cake decorating course with instructor Anthony Kenning at Wagga Technical College.
With a decision made to relocate the saleyards to Bomen, Wagga City Council is now considering four possible locations for a relocation of the tip.
More than 200 parents and friends attended a graduation ceremony for forty-one nurses and nursing aides at the Wagga Police Boys Club.
Wagga Commercial Club recently admitted women as associate members of its bowling club.
Lake Albert cricketer John Brasier made a successful debut for the season, top scoring with 51 against South Wagga at Gissing Oval.
Papps and Brown, Soul Pattinson Chemists on the corner of Fitzmaurice and Gurwood streets, are open seven days a week and this week are advertising Rexona soap, twin pack for 20 cents, Lady Scott twin toilet rolls for 35 cents and Souls Baby Powder, 29 cents each.
Woolworth's Family Centre has added a liquor department.
