The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Snippets from Wagga's rich past

November 18 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A photograph of Baylis Street, looking north from the railway station, in about 1911. Picture supplied (Keating Album, Wagga Wagga City Library)
A photograph of Baylis Street, looking north from the railway station, in about 1911. Picture supplied (Keating Album, Wagga Wagga City Library)

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.