Wagga City will blood a new captain this weekend against Kooringal as 17-year-old wicket keeper Caleb Walker steps into the role.
Cats captain-coach Josh Thompson will miss the clash against the Colts through unavailability and he believed it would be a great opportunity for the teenage keeper to lead the side for the first time.
Walker was looking forward to the opportunity and said it would be a honour to captain the Cats at first grade level.
"Yeah it's pretty exciting," Walker said.
"The boys have all got around me for it and they trust me so I'm pretty happy."
It's been nearly two years since Walker made his first grade debut at the age of 15 against Wagga RSL in December 2021.
He admitted that he never would of thought that he'd be captaining the first grade side less than 24 months later.
"Nah definitely not," he said.
"A couple of years ago it was a pretty solid side we had and there were a fair few boys in line before me, but I'm very honoured."
It's been a couple of memorable years in the top grade for Walker which has included first grade premiership success.
Waker said that he's enjoyed the last couple of years however admitted that he potentially would've liked to have had some more success with the bat.
"It's been good," he said.
"I haven't really scored any runs but I'm just enjoying being at that level.
"It's been exciting."
While having not captained at senior level, Walker has a vast amount of experience of leading representative sides throughout his junior cricket career.
Walker has captained Riverina in the Bradman Cup while he also had the skipper role when he played with Penrith in the AW Green Shield last season.
The teenage keeper believed that those prior experiences should be beneficial when he captains the side this weekend.
"Yeah definitely," he said.
"I've worked with some pretty good coaches who've taught me how to set fields and stuff like that so I should be right."
Walker also revealed that he has already been setting fields so far this season for the Cats in their opening couple of games.
"Yeah Josh has sort of given me the task of setting all the fields for the games," he said.
"It's been good to get that under my belt before this weekend."
Thompson was thrilled to give Walker the opportunity and believed that he would do a fantastic job as skipper on Saturday.
"I'm chuffed for him," he said.
"He's probably a bit young to be the captain but when you look around the group he's the next guy that can come along and do a good job of it.
"He goes away to all his rep carnivals and all the coaches that I've talked to that have had him along the way say that he's got a really mature head on his shoulders.
"I can see that on the ground when we are playing and he's moving fielders so that they are in a better position from his point of view at wicket keeping.
"He plays a really important role for us already doing that sort of stuff and I'm really excited for him to take the next step and see how he goes."
Thompson agreed that Walker's experience in keeping would also prove beneficial as he leads the side for the first time.
"As a keeper the natural thing once the ball is out of your gloves or the ball is dead is to look around the field and see where everyone is," he said.
"You're the closest to the batsman so it's really good if your keeper can have that sort of initiative to work out where blokes are moving.
"He does a fantastic job of it and I think he'll go well."
