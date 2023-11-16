A busy Wagga intersection was temporarily shut down after two cars collided on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the lights at the Tompson Street and Baylis Street intersection at about 1.15pm on Thursday following reports a silver Mazda sedan and a Volkswagen Golf bearing red p-plates had collided head-on.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics responded to the crash where they tended to one patient involved in the incident.
That person was not required to be taken to hospital.
The intersection was temporarily closed by police for about 30 minutes to allow for Fire and Rescue NSW to clean up.
It has since been reopened to traffic.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.