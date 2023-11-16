The Daily Advertiser
Cars collide at Baylis, Tompson Street lights, Wagga

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 16 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 2:11pm
Two cars collided at the Tompson and Baylis streets intersection on Thursday afternoon. Picture by Taylor Dodge
A busy Wagga intersection was temporarily shut down after two cars collided on Thursday afternoon.

