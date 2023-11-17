The Daily Advertisersport
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

The Colts will be without Sam Gainsford and Hamish and Zach Starr

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated November 17 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kooringal will be without three key players this weekend against Wagga City as they look to avoid losing a third straight game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.