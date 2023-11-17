Kooringal will be without three key players this weekend against Wagga City as they look to avoid losing a third straight game.
Brothers Hamish and Zach Starr miss the clash through unavailability while captain Sam Gainsford will also miss the game with a back injury.
Scans have revealed that Gainsford has three bulging discs in his back and the injury is set to sideline him until later in the season.
Colts coach Keenan Hanigan believed that he would step into the captain's role this weekend and noted that omission of the trio is a costly blow.
"The two Starr's and Sam leaves a big gap in our batting and bowling really," Hanigan said.
"They are also three of our best fielders as well, it's hard but we'll give people opportunities and that's all you can do.
"It's up to these people to take their opportunity and I think I said to a couple of people last week like Daniel Perri to make us pick you next week and give us a reason to pick you.
"He then went out and second top-scored for us and got 38 so he'll definitely get a game next week and that's all you want.
"You want people to take their opportunities."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
It's not all bad news though for the Colts with Shaun Smith likely to return to the side after a couple of weeks playing in Sydney with Eastern Suburbs while Darcy Irvine is also in contention to play against the Cats.
The Colts are coming of back-to-back losses and Hanigan admitted that they've been a little bit off over the past fortnight.
"Yeah obviously it's been disappointing," he said.
"The last two weeks we haven't really been in the game, scoring 150 and 160 runs in consecutive weeks it's not going to win you many games.
"It's just one of those things that we need to keep working hard at and we need to be posting them big totals to win games of cricket this year because the comp's so tight."
Runs have been the major issue for the Colts over the past couple of weeks, however Hanigan admitted that was the only contributor to their consecutive losses.
"I think there is a few people out of form," he said.
"That's probably the obvious one, but also a lack of runs and I think our fielding has been poor.
"Our bowling's been okay but it's always been okay over the years and it's been okay this year, but there's just not enough runs and not enough blokes going on to get that big total.
"Obviously we've had Sam get a couple of 50's, but if no one else is chipping in then you are going to struggle to get those big totals."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.