Wagga's Zara Hamilton has been informed by Greater Western Sydney Giants that she will not be offered a contract for the 2024 season.
Hamilton was picked up by the Giants in 2022 as a undrafted free agent just minutes after the July 2022 draft.
The Giants Academy athlete wasn't able to break into the senior side during her 18-months with the club.
Giants head of women's football Briana Harvey thanked Hamilton for her service to the club in a statement on Wednesday night.
"While Tess [Cattle] and Zara managed just one senior appearance between them, both made great contributions to our club, particularly off the field where both girls have been great teammates and popular members amongst the group," Harvey said.
Completing her HSC during the 2022 season, Hamilton was dux at The Riverina Anglican College, balancing football and school.
Hamilton moved to Sydney in 2023 to pursue football full-time.
She was one of four players notified by the club they would not be offered a contract for the upcoming season, alongside Tait Mackrill, Grace Hill, and Tess Cattle.
