WAGGA has missed out on hosting next year's Koori Knockout.
Walgett Aboriginal Connection (WAC) announced on Thursday that it will host next year's event at Bathurst.
Wagga was short-listed as one of three potential venues that WAC explored to host the event but it ultimately settled on Bathurst for the 2024 Koori Knockout.
As winner's of this year's event, WAC won the right to choose the location for next year's knockout.
Wagga was considered due to a number of WAC players that are based in the city.
WAC's George Rose acknowledged both Wagga and Dubbo councils for their time, describing both organisations as 'very respectful' before they ultimately settled on Bathurst.
"I'd also like to acknowledge the Wagga and Dubbo councils, who we were in deep conversations with and were very respectful and understand the decision that we landed on given the fantastic opportunity we have here in Bathurst," Rose said.
"This is the largest rugby league knockout in the southern hemisphere."
MORE SPORT NEWS
The organisers expect up to 30,000 to converge on Bathurst for the event from October 4-7 next year.
The event was last held in Bathurst in 2011.
Wagga product Tyson Hodge was part of WAC's success this year and was at the announcement on Thursday. He is looking forward to representing the club again in Bathurst next year.
"It's pretty special," Hodge said.
"I think the last time I came back to Bathurst was 2010, me and my cousins Joshy, Trell and my other brother Cody were running water for the boys, or were running the tee, and it's pretty surreal now sitting up here with the boys, and Benny Barba, they were my idols.
"It's really just a privilege to put on this jersey and sit next to the boys. I'm really enjoying the ride and just love it, love the boys, I love No Limit."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.