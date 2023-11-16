The Daily Advertiser
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Community/Events

Wagga misses out on hosting rights for 2024 Koori Knockout as WAC announces Bathurst to host

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated November 16 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Rose makes the announcement at Bathurst on Thursday.
George Rose makes the announcement at Bathurst on Thursday.

WAGGA has missed out on hosting next year's Koori Knockout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.