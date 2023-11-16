MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club's (MTC) financial position continues to go from strength to strength.
MTC treasurer Brett Bradley announced a cash surplus of $471,000 for the 2022-23 financial year at the club's annual general meeting on Wednesday night.
MTC enjoyed net income of $278,877, which was down on the 2021-22 figure of $315,563 but the figures were comparable when taking out non-cash depreciation expenses.
"(The net income) is slightly down on 2022 however when you add back depreciation expense, which is a non-cash expense, from the profit and loss, the cash surplus ends up at $471,000 which is a great result for the club," Bradley said at the AGM.
"If you do a year on year comparison between 2022 and 2023, on a cash basis, the difference is only about $10,000. Despite the bigger gap in net income, the cash versus cash basis is very strong for 2023."
Another bumper year leaves the MTC in a strong financial position with close to $2.4 million in the bank.
This year's strong result was helped by a record profit of over $250,000 from Wagga Gold Cup day, described as a 'fantastic result' by Bradley.
"The major contributing factor to the profit on cup day was again the number of private marquees and hospitality on offer on the day," he explained.
"We had the highest number of private marquees we've ever had at the club."
The Aggies meeting continues to be one of MTC's biggest days and delivered a profit of over $75,000.
Wagga Town Plate day also profited the club about $40,000.
Coming out of COVID, function revenue was around $220,000, up 86 per cent on the previous year.
"It's pleasing to present another outstanding result for the club, particularly considering the impact of inflation and cost of living pressures that everyone is having to deal with in today's economy," Bradley told the meeting.
"The good news is the club remains in a very healthy position from an operations perspective and a balance sheet perspective.
"It puts us in a very good position moving forward."
The only negative was a drop in TAB turnover from the previous year.
The figure was still strong at close to $24 million for their 25 race meetings but Bradley informed the meeting that is was an industry-wide trend.
"(It is) down compared to last year but it is directly contributed to the current economic environment, cost of living pressures, high inflation and several interest rate rises that we've seen over the course of the year, all of these have a direct impact on betting turnover, which then has an impact on the amount of income we receive during the year," Bradley said.
"It is important to note that the fall in turnover was experienced across the racing industry as a whole, it wasn't an issue in isolation."
The MTC returned $5.5 million to participants, a figure above their 90 per cent goal of how much of their TAB distribution they distribute back to owners.
The club also continues to allocate at least 50 per cent of the cash surplus towards capital improvements, as per their policy, with the replacement of the running rail and the addition of a new statue at the entrance among the projects completed in the past year.
