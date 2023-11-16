Titus Madeley has already secured the 2023 Tour de Riverina title, however he is aiming to finish the series with a third win.
The teenage superstar earlier this year claimed both the Dean Carter and Butch Menz Memorial's and he now has his sights set on taking out the fifth and final round of the series hosted this weekend by the Tolland Cycling Club at Yerong Creek.
Madeley currently holds a 13-point lead in the standings ahead of the final round and he said that he'd love to finish the series with another victory.
"Yeah that's it," Madeley said.
"If I can make it three and up it'll be really lovely to go that far.
"But I'll see what the handicapper has in store for us and we'll see how we go on the day."
It's been a busy few weeks on the bike for Madeley and he revealed that he's feeling confident ahead of the race on Sunday.
"I'm feeling good," he said.
"Just going through a good training block so I should theoretically be flying, but we'll just wait and see how we go on the day.
"Everyone has their bad days and everyone else has their good days, so it's a bit of a wait and see kind of thing.
"I'll definitely have a dig and a good crack at it on the day and see how we go."
It will be the first time that Madeley tackles the race out at Yerong Creek as he said that prior sickness and injury has prevented him from competing in the event in the past.
As of Thursday morning there were 20 riders entered for the race on Sunday however Madeley expected there to be a few more opt in to compete over the next day or two.
"At the moment we are looking at about 30-40 riders," he said.
"Entries are still open so we are hoping we can get a couple more numbers, but we'll see what happens in the end."
It's close in the series standing behind Madeley with only seven points separating second and 10th.
Tolland Cycling Club duo Brandt Riley and Jarad Thorweston, Cootamundra's Rohan Christmas and Griffith's Nigel Dunstone are all among that tight bunch and will be looking for a strong result on Sunday to elevate themselves in the final standings.
