MANGOPLAH racegoer Susan Porter has followed a family tradition by being appointed a director of the Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC).
Porter was announced as the newest director of the MTC at the club's annual general meeting on Wednesday night.
Porter was popularly elected to the MTC board following the resignation of long-serving directors Bruce Harris, Fiona Horsley and Kerri Reberger.
The remaining vacant positions on the board will be appointed by Racing NSW, who are yet to finalise their interview process.
Porter's grandfather, Ollie Cox, and father, John Cox, both served on the MTC board and now she will follow in their footsteps.
"I've been attending the races since I was a child," Porter said.
"Country racing is a passion of mine and it would be nice to give something back. I hope I'll be of some use.
"That's my motivation. I'd like to think that I'll be supportive of the board rather than coming in with wild ideas."
Porter has been a member of the MTC for 40 years. She's a regular racegoer and has owned a number of horses over the years.
"With limited success," Porter quipped.
"My great, great grandfather gave a Wagga Gold Cup back in 1875 or 1876. We've been trying to get it back ever since!"
Porter is looking forward to making a contribution to the MTC.
"It's quite an honour," she said.
"I hope that I will be a useful board member. It is very exciting."
Porter's appointment comes at a time when the MTC board has lost more than 60 years of experience.
Harris steps down after 28 years service, while Horsley and Reberger also served for 17 and 16 years respectively.
The trio, along with Mark Logan, who stepped down in December 2021 after 18 years on the board, were recognised for their contribution with life membership.
Horsley said it was an incredibly difficult decision to step down.
"It was because I've loved it and I don't want to go," Horsley said.
"I went because I'm probably the oldest on the board and I just think they should get some young blood and they're not going to do it if bits of old wood are clogging up the system!
"If I went again, it would be another two years, I just thought they've got to get on with it.
"The club's going very well, it's great. And it won't stop me coming to the races."
Horsley said she loved every minute of her role on the board and she's proud of how far the club has come during that time.
"I've loved it. I've been so interested by the whole thing. There's so much to it," Horsley said.
"Financially, the trainers and jockeys and everything else. It's been very interesting and I've met a lot of people."
As for life membership, Horsley was caught completely off guard.
"Wow. I was actually bowled over," she said.
"I thought you had to be 20 years. I'm so thrilled, I really am."
MTC president Geoff Harrison said all four were worthy life members.
"The club would not be in the position it is without any of those people there because as Fiona, Bruce, Kerri and Mark know, 17 years ago it was a fairly hard road," Harrison said.
