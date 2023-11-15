STAR Wagga jockey Danny Beasley will get his first taste of the Snake Gully Cup when he partners accomplished Canberra sprinter Handle The Truth in Friday's $100,000 feature.
Beasley has enjoyed victory in some of the world's biggest races but has his sights set on the Snake Gully Cup (1400m) at Gundagai on Friday.
It will be Beasley's first ride in the iconic Gundagai feature and he believes he's in with a live chance after picking up the ride on 2019 Kosciuszko winner Handle The Truth for Canberra trainer Keith Dryden.
Beasley has been taken aback with the success he's enjoyed since his return to Australia this year and hopes he can continue that at Gundagai on Friday.
"I don't think I've ever ridden in the race, no. I can't recall riding in it," Beasley said.
"I'm looking forward to it. They tell me it's a big day. I'm really looking forward to getting there and riding at the meeting.
"It's one of these meetings that's why I wanted to come back and ride here. Dad's got a lot of mates over there, he actually spent some time over there when he was a young fella, working over there and riding.
"He's got a lot of close friends over there, people who are very involved in the racing so you go back over there and they've got an interest because they sort of follow you. It's good.
"I'd love to win it, for sure."
Beasley has had the benefit of one previous ride on Handle The Truth. He piloted him when finishing fourth at Randwick back in June.
Handle The Truth is the class horse of the field, having amassed $1.7 million in prizemoney through his 47 starts. Beasley is happy to be on him.
"I rode him three or four starts back at Randwick and that day he went real good," Beasley said.
"I actually thought that he was getting back to his form and he wouldn't be far away from winning but I think he's had a couple of runs and without going back and looking at them, I think they probably expected a little bit more after that Randwick run.
"It's a massive drop in class. He's got to carry the 60 (kilograms) but I think the only thing close to this he's contested lately would be the Wagga Town Plate and we know how strong it was this year and he ran super in that.
"You go through those form lines and he's got to be a pretty good chance."
Not only does Handle The Truth have 60kg, he will also start from one of the outside barriers in the field of 12.
Beasley likes that Handle The Truth is an adaptable horse and is also a firm believer that you don't need to lead to win at Gundagai.
"One thing with Gundagai, they go quick. I'm sure this race will be no different," he said.
"I did see there was a couple of on-speed horses there, they'll go quick for sure and they'll spread.
"I think one thing where people get Gundagai a bit wrong is they think it's a mad leaders track but it's actually not.
"You've just got to get the speed right and if you can just be in touch with them on that second turn. Have your momentum going into that first turn and be close enough on that second turn, you can still pick them up.
"The race can really change complexion the last 150 metres. It's a very unique track, I love riding there and it's a track that I've always had a little bit of luck at."
Beasley will also partner the Tim Donnelly-trained Lipstick Swing in the $50,000 The Tuckerbox (1000m) on Friday.
