Why Sydney deserves its high rate of outward migration

I was not surprised to read that the Snowy Valleys local government area attracted the largest percentage of new residents that were moving from capital cities in the September quarter.
The DA reported last Thursday that Sydney accounts for 80 per cent of this out-migration.
At the end of 1969, when my one-teacher school at Ournie, near Tumbarumba, was about to close, I submitted a transfer form naming schools near Liverpool, my old home town.
I went home and drove past each of the metropolitan schools I had nominated.
In the four years I had been away, everything had changed. New homes everywhere, the traffic, the number of people. That was well over 50 years ago - Sydney was becoming unliveable.
Luckily for me, the Tumut District Inspector, the then-recently married Joyce Starnes (Lippiatt), sent the form back.
The terse note read: "I thought you were going to apply for that new demonstration school in Goulburn." The tone sounded like an instruction!
Thank God, Goulburn it was. The freedom of a country city, sport, bushwalking, sightseeing, picnicking.
I met my wife-to-be, built a house, we had our first child - then transfer again, eventually ending up in Wagga.
The contrast: A fortnight ago I was in Sydney for my six-monthly check-up at St Vincents.
Discount fares with Rex gave me a whole day in Sydney's CBD. If ever I needed reinforcement that my decision to stay in the country was correct, that one day in Sydney was enough.
Arriving at Mascot at about 7.30am, I caught the train into the CBD. The new electric trains on the airport line are quiet and smooth - almost silent.
No-one speaks, no one chats with the person next to them.
No-one shares their opinions about the news of the day. They study their phones.
Is it any wonder people in Sydney complain about feeling lonely?
What are the chances of a young bloke meeting that beautiful young lady over there when no-one speaks?
Many a couple, in the past, met on the train, but I doubt that could happen now.
Just a couple of weeks ago, I was in Adelaide. It was so easy to strike up a conversation with the person sitting next to me in the tram. Cafes were the same. It would be so very easy to feel alone and unloved in Sydney.
I strolled along George Street during the early morning rush, admiring the new skyscrapers, dodging e-bike riders, watching crowded trams.
The Opal card payment system for trams is on the platform, not at the tram door as in a bus. I asked a fellow passenger, and received a curt, "didn't you see the touch-pad on the station?"
Sydney's trams are rough, crowded, with extremely narrow seats. Trams seem to be designed for on-off standing traffic, but they now run as far as Randwick.
So from lower George Street I walked to St Vincents. According to my phone, the 1.8km walk was only a few minutes longer than the time needed to drive there!
Hospital trauma over, I walked back to the CBD via the most direct route, Oxford Street. This is Sydney's gay and lesbian district. Massive redevelopment is occurring. On one of the hoardings was a large display of "flags of importance".
Yes, this is Sydney. As well as the Aboriginal flag (which came second in line, after the "progressive flag"), there's an abrogender flag, one for agender, asexual and so on - 25 in all.
A flag to define every identity.
But the most memorable Sydney sight was a shapely young lady casually strolling down the street in what the internet would describe as a "naked dress". Just open mesh netting, a belt, and not much else.
"Not much else" about sums up modern Sydney. Former Premier Bob Carr declared Sydney full in 2000, and considering the number of homeless people on Sydney's streets, he was right.
Crowds, congestion, and concrete.
How lucky we are to live Wagga.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.