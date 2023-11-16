Wagga cricketer Alicia Donohue is looking forward to playing in another Country Bash final as Riverina looks to claim their third straight title.
After going through the pool stages undefeated a fortnight ago, Riverina will look to claim a staggering hat-trick of wins when they face Newcastle in Sydney on Sunday.
Donohue has played in both of the previous Country Bash finals and she said that she was excited to play in another decider.
"Absolutely, every year is just as amazing as the last," Donohue said.
"The last two years we've played on North Sydney Oval which is awesome and then this time we get to play on Cricket Central and it should be good."
Adding to the occasion is the fact that the Country Bash final will be held as a curtain-raiser to the WBBL clash between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers.
Newcastle also went through the pool stages undefeated and Donohue believes it should be a tight battle against the Blasters.
"Yeah it should be," she said.
"We've beaten them the last few times, but they'll definitely be hungry to win that final for sure."
Riverina took a somewhat under strength side into their pool games however Donohue revealed they would be welcoming some big names back for their clash against Newcastle.
"We have players coming back into the side for the final," she said.
"We'll have Jodie Hicks back as our captain and a couple of the girls that missed out on the round games because they had other commitments.
"So we'll be stronger than we were in the round games."
Donohue picked up a couple of wickets in the three pool games and she said she was pretty happy with how she performed against Western Outlaws, Illawarra Flames and Southern Spirit.
"I was actually quite happy with how I bowled," she said.
"I picked up a couple of wickets in two of the three games and I didn't have a lot of runs off the bat in the first game which was really good."
Having already twice celebrated being a Country Bash champion, Donohue said it would be great to add a third-title to her resume.
"It'd be amazing," she said.
"Riverina until a few years ago just kept getting knocked out in the round games.
"For us to come up and win a final and now the fact we've got the chance to win three in a row is amazing."
