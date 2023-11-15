The Bidgeegators surprised even their own coach this weekend with a strong performance in the Junior Canberra Cup.
Impressed with her under 17s girls display of fitness over the three day competition, Charli Cook said despite a rough end it was an exceptional hit out for her side.
"They came first in their pool and then on the Sunday they played in the semi-finals and lost in a penalty shootout and then lost the second game to come fourth over all," Cook said.
"They did really well, they were very tired by the end of it.
"Towards the end, in the last game especially, they were all super tired, a bit sun burnt, and ready to go home, fifth game in they very exhausted but they still did very well considering all that."
Though exhausted by home time, Cook said she was genuinely, and pleasingly, surprised with how fit they were in the water.
Despite many complaints at training, she said they've clearly been putting in the work.
"I was really surprised with actually how fit they were, they don't really like to swim when we go to training, but they did really well with keeping up with how fast their opposition were," Cook said.
Also surprising was how physical the teams they played were.
With competitions typically running in under 16 and under 18 age groups, the under 17s team featured a mix of the players usual teammates.
Cook said some of the girls were taken aback by how physical their opponents were, so she'll be working with them moving forward to better prepare for that.
"They worked really well together, but they didn't really realise how physical some of the teams were going to be, so that's something that they might work on in the coming months knowing now that some teams can be quite physical and how to deal with it without getting to frustrated and angry.
"I know that was a bit of a let down for us in the last game on Saturday, they weren't really expecting how physical the game was going to be and they got a bit taken back by it but they still did really well."
With most of the squad falling into the under 16s age category for the remainder of the representative season, Cook said she's excited to continue working with them as the 16s coach.
She said it was good to see how they went out in the water together ahead of future competitions.
"Most of them are still going to be in 16s which is really good because I'm coaching them in the coming representative water polo season, so that's really good that I still get to coach most of them girls in there," she said.
Playing with and against some of her players in the local Wagga competition, Cook said she's also looking forward to helping guide the players while in the pool with them.
