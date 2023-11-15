The Daily Advertiser
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Community/Events

Court takes hardline on illegal tyre stockpiling near Albury airport

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
November 15 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the tens of thousands of tyres found to have been illegally housed on a property near Albury airport. Picture by James Wiltshire
Some of the tens of thousands of tyres found to have been illegally housed on a property near Albury airport. Picture by James Wiltshire

A FINE of more than $500,000 has been imposed by a court after nearly 30,000 tyres were found to be illegally stockpiled near Albury airport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.