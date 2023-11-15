Wagga Blue continued their strong start to the Derek Rogers Cup by claiming a seven-wicket victory over Wagga White.
After defeating Griffith in their opening fixture by nine runs, Wagga Blue improved their record to 2-0 by defeating Wagga White at Anderson Oval on Sunday.
Ryan Forsyth is coaching the Wagga Blue under 12's representative side and said that he was really pleased with their opening couple of performances.
"Yeah they've started really well," Forsyth said.
"It's a interesting space with it being under 12's cricket as for some of these kids it's their first experience with rep cricket and it's been really positive.
"They were obviously very nervous before the first game but we've been fortunate enough to have a couple of wins and some really good performances from some individuals."
After winning their opening pair of Twenty20 games, Wagga Blue will compete in their first one-day fixture against Southern Steers on Sunday in Deniliquin.
The Steers are also undefeated after their first couple of games and Forsyth believed it should be a good challenge for his side this weekend.
"By all reports they've got a really good batting and bowling lineup," he said.
"I've got some positive feedback about their performance from the Griffith team so we are obviously looking forward to the opportunity to play against another undefeated team.
"It'll be a challenge for the boys travelling over and it's one of the first experiences for young rep cricketers.
"It'll be a really good challenge coming up against an undefeated team and in an away game where there is a bit of travel.
"It's only our third game so it's exciting to play against another undefeated team and see where we measure up in the comp."
Oliver Miles led the way with both bat and ball in Wagga Blue's win over Wagga White and Forsyth said that he's been a solid contributor over their first couple of games.
"Ollie Miles is one of those cricketers that has had that rep experience," he said.
"Both him and Baxter Jaeger are our co-captains and they are really doing a great job.
"Not only through their performances, but also by the way in which they are setting the example and leading the way for the younger boys in the team.
"Ollie is obviously a standout performer but some kids such as Lucas McNamara have taken their opportunities with the ball.
"He's taken a couple of wickets in both games and then in the middle order Ollie, Charlie Forsyth and Hunter Nicoll all scored runs in week one so there are certainly some players that are stepping up."
Derek Rogers Cup round four fixture
Southern Steers v Wagga Blue
Griffith v Wagga White
Bye - South West Slopes
