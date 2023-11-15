The Daily Advertisersport
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

Kooringal third grade player Nathan Roberts scored 202no

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 15 2023 - 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An outstanding knock from Kooringal third-grade player Nathan Roberts saw him join a very exclusive club at the Colts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.