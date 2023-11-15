An outstanding knock from Kooringal third-grade player Nathan Roberts saw him join a very exclusive club at the Colts.
Roberts retired unbeaten at 202no during the Colts third grade game against South Wagga Blue on Saturday making him just the second player in Kooringal history to score a double-century.
Having a rare start at the top of the order, Roberts agreed that it was not every day you are able to bring up a double century.
"Yeah you're not wrong," Roberts said.
"It was pretty scratchy early on and I battled for the first 10 overs or something I reckon.
"I had a good partner at the other end who is a left hander which is always good.
"He sort of got a few runs to get us going and then I finally started to get a few out of the middle."
Roberts incredible knock included 23 four's and 12 six's which helped Kooringal post a staggering total of 5-362 off their 40 overs.
After his shaky start, Roberts revealed that by the end of his innings he was seeing the deliveries quite well.
"Yeah I was," he said.
"The fielders started to get a bit tired which helped me out a lot.
"Everything just started coming out of the middle and it was awesome.
"I don't usually hit six's so it was crazy to hit about 12 or 13."
Roberts picked a questionable week to have an extended time at the crease given the hot conditions and he revealed his retirement was as a result of the heat.
"I pretty much just had enough," he said.
"I also felt a bit bad because it was that hot out there and the fielding side pretty much had had enough I reckon.
"Then it was to also give the other guys a bit of a hit."
The Colts went on to defeat the Blues by 196 runs after dismissing South Wagga for 166 in 27 overs.
Third grade has been combined with fourth grade this season and Roberts said he is a fan of the new 13-team competition.
"I reckon it's good with more teams," he said.
"Thirds and fourths have always been pretty similar standard wise so to have extra teams in there I reckon it helps and it's good playing someone different every week."
After usually batting in the middle order, Roberts wanted to thank third grade captain Adam Elsley for his promotion to opener.
