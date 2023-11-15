Police have charged two men and a woman after a safe storage inspection in the Riverina in which several firearms were seized.
At about 2.30pm on Saturday, November 4, investigators attached to the Rural Crime Prevention Team attended a property in Jerilderie to conduct a safe storage inspection.
During the inspection, officers allegedly located a rimfire magazine and an unlocked firearm safe, with four firearms unaccounted for.
A man - aged 68 - and a woman - aged 71 - were given a firearms licence notice of suspension before police seized five firearms, ammunition and the prohibited weapon - a rimfire magazine.
Following inquiries, Investigators attended the property at about 4pm on Saturday, November 4, and served future court attendance notices to two men and a woman.
The man was charged with possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit, holding a category A or B licence without approved storage, not keeping a firearm safely, not complying with storage needs and failing to produce a registered firearm for inspection on demand.
The woman was charged with holding a category A or B licence without approved storage, not keeping a firearm safely, not complying with storage needs and not keeping a firearm safely.
A 35-year-old man was also charged with holding a category A or B licence and not having approved storage, not keeping a firearm safely, not complying with storage needs, failing to notify a change of address within seven days, not notifying a changed address of where a firearm is being stored, not notifying of a firearm's safe keeping arrangements at a new address and not certifying arrangements to comply with the regulations.
The woman surrendered a further firearm when officers attended the property the following day, police said.
The trio will appear at Finley Local Court on February 14.
