The Daily Advertiser
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Bidgeegators under 17s boys shift mentality to bounce back from loss

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
November 15 2023 - 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There were plenty of positives and plenty of lessons to take from Wagga Bidgeegators time at the Junior Canberra Cup over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help