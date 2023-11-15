There were plenty of positives and plenty of lessons to take from Wagga Bidgeegators time at the Junior Canberra Cup over the weekend.
Finishing the tournament third in their division, coach Ryan Menz said he's beyond pleased with what he saw, but will be prescribing a back-to-basics training regime moving further into the representative season.
The boys under 17s side came out swinging with a massive win in their Friday night game, but a last-minute one-goal loss to open their Saturday shook things up.
"The boys admitted in themselves they didn't play their best game that day, but in the end the one thing that was mentioned to them was to be a goldfish," Menz said.
"Be a goldfish, with that 10 second memory, and put [the loss] to the back of your head and come back to the next game thinking positively, going back to our game plan and strategies."
And it was a mantra that worked for the boys, with their next game not only a win, but an impressive show of the plays they'd been working on at training.
"We came into that game refreshed, coming back straight down to our strategies and everything we did at training which the boys did amazingly," Menz said.
"In the time leading up to Canberra Cup, we practise a drop defence, leaving players at the top and dropping back to help the centre back covering the centre forward, and in the end that's really what won that game.
"Our defence was amazing, they didn't get any balls into the centre forwards, they didn't earn any kickouts and get the extra man, which helped us amazingly, it was quite a strong game from the boys there, which was good."
Disappointed they were unable to compete in Sunday's first place playoff, having locked themselves into third, Menz said overall it was a successful weekend for the side.
With coming representative carnivals forcing the team to separate, with age divisions typically under 16 and under 18, Menz has invited younger players to play up an age if they choose.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
The biggest takeaway from the weekend however was a need to improve their match fitness.
Fatigue was the side's biggest downfall across the competition with Menz saying by their final game they were being comprehensively out-swum.
"In the end fatigue is what really let us down a little bit, our third game on the Saturday we played Sydney Norther Beaches, we knew they were an incredibly fit team because they had been out swimming every other team throughout the day," he said.
"Going into half time against them we were up 4-0, but then unfortunately in the second half, we kind of just lost the gas in the tank and they ended up just out swimming us and getting plenty of counter attacks.
"I think one of the big things that we takeway over the whole weekend was overall fitness, is definitely something we need to improve across the board.'
"What my plan is for them coming into the season and how they can improve before our coming to tournaments into the new year, is we're essentially dropping right back down to the basics, increasing our fitness doing a lot more swimming, doing weight training in the pool as well with some weight belts and weight balls to increase our legs stamina and strength, and we're going back to mastering the basic skills as well."
With plenty of high level games ahead of them, Menz is excited for what these boys may achieve over the coming season, regardless of which age group they play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.