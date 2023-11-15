One of Wagga's brightest young tennis talents has claimed her first major regional tennis title at the South West Region's Champion of Champions event.
Held in Albury over the weekend, talented young juniors from across the South West region battled it out for glory and the opportunity to play at the state finals at the end of the month.
Eve Stein took out the under 16's girls title and she said that she was excited to take home the trophy after a tough day of competition.
"Yes I was very happy with it," Stein said.
"It was a very hot day and there was a lot of good competitors.
"I was very happy to win and I am grateful for everything the supporters did."
Stein notched up two early wins against Lucy Davies (6-4) and Olivia Smith (6-0) before she went down in a tight contest against Talea Manley (6-3) in her round three game.
Her 2-1 record in the round games qualified her for the major final where she would play off against Manley for the title.
Stein managed to put her earlier loss behind her to take a 6-4 victory in the final and claim her first Champion of Champions title.
The victory means that she will now head to the state finals later this month and Stein revealed that she was looking forward to playing against the best young talent in New South Wales.
"I'm going to Sydney in two weeks and we'll be playing there with all the other kids which is a bit scary," she said.
"But I love playing against those people, they are hard hitters but it helps me with my game and hopefully after that they'll be more competitions and next levels and all the rest.
"I think I'll do pretty well but all the Sydney people are so tough and every year they get all the training in.
"I love going with all the other regional kids as well because we just go there and have a bit of fun and whatever happens happens."
In addition to her regular training each week, Stein also does a bit of coaching herself and she admitted that she believes it has helped her develop her own game.
"I love coaching," she said.
"I think it's such a great opportunity that I've been given and I think it really does help me.
"I get all the practice I need in and teaching the kids it's so wonderful.
"I love it and seeing them do their first serve it kind of reminds me of when I was doing it.
"It's great."
Wagga's Gus Chalmers was also victorious and claimed the under 10's boys Champion of Champions after winning all five of his round games before defeating Younis Eldaly 6-4 in the final.
South West Tennis president Matthew Hort said it was great to see Stein and Chalmers claim their respective titles.
"Yeah it definitely is," Hort said.
"Eve taking out the 16's and Gus the under 10's just shows that we have got some strength in our juniors and at different age levels as well.
"We've got some other representatives from Wagga that will be attending in other age groups and it's always good to see that we've got a nice balance across the board there."
Hort predicted that roughly 30 kids from the region would be heading to state finals and said that the weekend's event was a great success.
