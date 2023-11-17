The Daily Advertiser
32A Featherwood Road, Springvale

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
November 18 2023 - 8:30am
New family home in prestigious location
4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 32A Featherwood Road, Springvale
  • $1,250,000
  • Agency: John Mooney Real Estate
  • Contact: Jacinta Kelly 0413 451 965
  • Inspect: By appointment

Nestled on a five acre block, this brand-new family home offers space, style, and convenience.

