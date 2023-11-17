New family home in prestigious location

Nestled on a five acre block, this brand-new family home offers space, style, and convenience.
"It's the highest block in Springvale, surrounded by beautiful trees and with lovely outlooks," said Jactina Kelly, real estate agent.
The home itself is an immaculate, four-bedroom build, with a potential fifth bedroom.
Enjoy the luxury of open-plan living with a seamlessly integrated kitchen, complete with brand-new appliances and a separate butlers pantry. This opens out to a dining and family room, plus a separate, second living area.
Enjoy the amazing views while entertaining family and friends all year-round.
The property has been well laid-out to cater for a variety of family dynamics. This includes an extra sitting room between bedrooms two and three, which can become a quiet retreat, kids play space, or study area.
The main bedroom is generously sized and features a walk-in robe leading to a stylish ensuite with a relaxing bathtub and a separate toilet.
Stay comfortable year-round with efficient heating and cooling systems designed to suit Wagga Wagga's varying climates. You can also drive into the huge double garage, with convenient internal access.
"The home has never been lived in before, it's a blank canvas." Ms Kelly said.
"You can just pull-up and relax. There's nothing to do, it's ready for you to move into."
The five acre property is complete with freshly laid turf and new retaining walls, and enjoys a rural outlook to the rear, with views across Springvale from the front of the home. There are plenty of mature trees on the block, providing privacy and adding to the desirable country environment, while still being close to town.
It is conveniently positioned within 10 minutes drive to Mater Dei primary and secondary schools, 15 minutes to popular Lake Albert public school and shopping centre, and many recreation attractions in between, including the Country Golf Club and Lake Albert itself.
"It's a prestigious location, surrounded by other quality homes and acreage lifestyle blocks," Ms Kelly said.
Take advantage of the opportunity to buy a brand-new, acreage family home, that offers the ultimate in comfort, space, and modern living.
