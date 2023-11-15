Wagga locals are gearing up for Christmas markets which are set to be an opportunity to shop for local and handmade products.
Artist Kylie van Tol has been a part of the River and Wren markets for 12 years, with some of her works being displayed in in galleries across Australia, including major cities Brisbane and Sydney.
Ms van Tol is fresh off an appearance at that market and is back preparing for the next edition on December 10, readying to bring different paintings of Christmas cards and small and big paintings for those looking for gift ideas as they browse the offerings.
"Everything is handmade, it has to be made by the stall holder which makes it unique, which means nothing is the same and there are usually a variety of stalls," Ms van Tol said.
Joanne Wilson, a member of the Sunrise Rotary Club, said the club will host 60 stalls, food and drink and elves who will help customers and stall holders at their event in the Botanic Gardens this Sunday.
"The elves roam around and if the stall holders are by themselves and a lot of them are, if they want to go for a comfort break an elf will stay in the store," Ms Wilson said.
"If they want food and coffee the elves will do that for them the elves will get their lunch or morning tea."
To prepare for this year's markets, Ms van Tol has been painting native Australian birds such as the fairy wren and magpie, something she believes would connect people with her work.
"The wrens are very popular because of the colour and everyone has them in the garden so they like to talk about the wrens in the garden," she said.
The markets space is an opportunity for people to find artists who can do commissions for them, and enjoy the opportunity to meet different people.
"It's good to meet people and for them to see your work and know that you're actually a local," Ms van Tol said.
The notable stalls include Concrete Chooks, which are made by Meet the Fowlers, and a jewellery stalls selling crystals.
The Rotary club will also provide a barbecue where sausages, steak sandwiches and bacon and egg rolls, with scones and cream for dessert.
"And there's Santa Claus coming with a bag of lollies, the trains are running and the ponies will be there as well, all in the backdrop of the Botanic Gardens," Ms Wilson said.
The Sunrise Rotary Christmas markets run from 10am to 2pm in the gardens on Sunday, with proceeds donated to local charities to help the most vulnerable.
