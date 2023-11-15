The Daily Advertiser
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Riverina councils, farmers plan to lead widespread protest over federal water bill

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated November 15 2023 - 6:41pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Farmers is vehemently opposed to the water bill, its president Xavier Martin has declared. Picture supplied
NSW Farmers is vehemently opposed to the water bill, its president Xavier Martin has declared. Picture supplied

Basin communities, farmers and businesses will join forces for the nation's largest ever protest next week against the Albanese government's controversial water bill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.