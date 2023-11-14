A passionate construction teacher has been successful in providing his students at the Riverina Youth Justice Centre with the opportunity to up-skill themselves while giving back to the community.
Brad Ryan is a VET construction teacher at the Shepherds Park Education and Training Unit at the Riverina Youth Justice Centre and has been working with a cohort of 13 students on a unique project.
The project is part of the students certificate two in construction and was the first of its kind for the centre.
With some help from fellow industrial technology teacher Joel Watts, the group constructed a cubby house which will be donated to Can Assist Wagga to be raffled off.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Over the past year a dedicated group of certificate two construction students have been working on a meaningful project - constructing a cubby house to donate to Can Assist Wagga," Mr Bradley said.
"While honing their construction skills, these students have also developed essential work readiness skills.
"They've become confident in performing basic mathematics, reading and interpreting plans, ensuring precise measurements and calculations and they're learned the art of organisation, planning, teamwork and effective communication."
Of the 13 students who participated, three are eligible to achieve Statement of Attainment towards a certificate two in construction.
"These accomplishments not only demonstrate their growth as young members of society but also their readiness for future opportunities as they continue their journey beyond schooling at Shepherds Park Education and Training Unit," Mr Ryan said.
Not only is the project made possible by the determination and hard work of Mr Ryan, but by the support of local businesses.
"This project has been made possible with the generous of Steel Supplies Wagga and the Riverina Youth Justic Centre, who have contributed materials and transportation, making a significant impact on the lives of these students and the community as a whole," Mr Ryan said.
