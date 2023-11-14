THE handicappers have scared off some of the top contenders from Friday's $100,000 Snake Gully Cup (1400m).
Wagga star Another One was unlikely to head to Gundagai on Friday but trainer Gary Colvin has well and truly put a line through it after being given the top weight of 65 kilograms.
Hawkesbury visitor Phearson has also been ruled out after being allocated 62.5kg.
Phearson ran a slashing second in the $200,000 Goulburn Cup last start and was expected to start as one of the main fancies in the Snake Gully Cup.
But trainer Brad Widdup emphatically ruled Phearson out after the release of the weights.
"I won't be going, he's got too much weight," Widdup said.
"Ridiculous."
Another One was being set for the $100,000 Wodonga Gold Cup (1590m) on Friday week instead.
But after getting 65kg for Friday's Snake Gully Cup, Colvin now fears what the future holds for Another One in the bush.
"We're not going when they give you a weight like that," Colvin said.
"We just threw him in to see what happens but it rules it out straight away.
"We hope we don't get treated as harshly in the Wodonga Cup."
It leaves Wagga galloper Rocket Tiger, veteran Canberra galloper Handle The Truth and Victorian raider Suparazi as the likely top weights at 60kg.
Hawkesbury galloper Mycah Leon is exempt of the ballot after winning the Stan Sadleir Stakes at Wagga earlier this month.
Mycah Leon (exempt of the ballot) 54, Another One 65, Phearson 62.5, Handle The Truth 60, Rocket Tiger 60, Suparazi 60, Cinque Torri 58, Bianco Vilano 57, The Little Pumper 55.5, Kimberley Secrets 55, Money From The Sky 56.5, Prophet's Pride 54, Kelvedon Road 55.5, Rathlin 55, Vainstream 54.5, Iconic Dame 54, Trooper Knuckle 54, Zouologist 54, Scarlet Prince 54, Belleistic Kids 54, Choice Harvest 54, Controversial Miss 54, Ferlaxing 54, Mittata 54, Mancconi 54, Mathrin 54, Nieces And Nephews 54, Taliano 54
