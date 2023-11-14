The Daily Advertiser
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Weights rule Another One and Phearson out of Snake Gully Cup

MM
By Matt Malone
November 14 2023 - 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Another One has been given 65 kilograms for the Snake Gully Cup on Friday. Picture by Les Smith
Another One has been given 65 kilograms for the Snake Gully Cup on Friday. Picture by Les Smith

THE handicappers have scared off some of the top contenders from Friday's $100,000 Snake Gully Cup (1400m).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.