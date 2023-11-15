The Daily Advertisersport
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

Wagga sports administrator and official Tony Hackett passes away

MM
By Matt Malone
November 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The late Tony Hackett.
The late Tony Hackett.

LONG-time sports administrator and official Tony Hackett is being remembered for his dedication and love of a number of sports.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.