The Daily Advertiser
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/Community/Events

Wagga midwives lunch receives community support to raise $15,000 for Torie Finnane Foundation

Abhranil Hazra
By Abhranil Hazra
November 14 2023 - 4:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wagga midwives have raised $15,000 for Torie Finnane Foundation to support nurses and maternity wards across regional Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abhranil Hazra

Abhranil Hazra

Journalist

Abhranil Hazra is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser, for those wishing to contact him for a story his mobile number is 0477 564 724.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.