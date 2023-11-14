Wagga midwives have raised $15,000 for Torie Finnane Foundation to support nurses and maternity wards across regional Australia.
The lunch was the latest fundraiser held for the foundation which started two years ago following the death of midwife Torie Finnane from a case of bacterial meningitis three days after giving birth.
Torie's sister-in-law Genevieve O'Hare has been involved in the foundation as a committee member and is incredibly grateful to the community spirit for the lunch where small businesses donated and The Rock Golf Club hosted the lunch for free.
"Torie was a really big character, larger than life, always had a smile on her face, loved to party and we just thought each year we needed to get together and celebrate her life," Ms O'Hare said.
"And then I think it just naturally kind of rolled into 'What legacy do we wanna leave for her kids?'"
Ms O'Hare is happy how far the foundation has come, starting off as an idea which has grown and hosted a large number of fundraisers and has been able to pay for the education for a couple of midwives including their travel expenses.
"It's a really good feeling to know that in a short time we've been able to raise so much money and yet be able to make a bit of a difference," Ms O'Hare said.
Midwife Kate Eastman, one of the key organisers of the lunch, is confident that their organisation will continue to make a difference as she believes they're pressing issues facing nurses such as retention.
Ms Eastman believes that well-funded educational opportunities are key and says that this issue is something their foundation would do.
"I think just providing education opportunities, but also funded education opportunities, that's the key that the Torie Finnane Foundation will be doing for regional and rural midwives and neonatal nurses," Ms Eastman said.
