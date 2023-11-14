Community members will have the opportunity to engage with emergency service personnel and council staff at an upcoming safety day.
The Family Community Safety Day stemmed from the 2022 Community Safety Action Plan and is an initiative in collaboration with the police - the first held in April which drew in a huge crowd.
Due to the success of the last Family Community Safety Day a second one will be held next month, giving residents the opportunity to speak with Wagga City Council staff and emergency services.
Wagga City Council community development coordinator Alex Osgood said they all have a role to play when it comes to keeping the city a safe space.
"We are just as invested in our community's safety as all our first responders and we understand the importance of providing that opportunity for residents to speak to first responders and council," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Whether residents have questions they need answers, are seeking advice or direction as to who best to talk to, want to bring attention to an issue or concern, or just want to get up close and personal with our emergency services, the event is a one-stop-shop for all.
Riverina Police District Inspector Jillian Gibson said in addition to local officers and council there will be representatives from the Department of Transport, and personnel from the Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Ambulance, Volunteer Rescue Association and State Emergency Service.
"We as emergency services all attend jobs where something really bad has happened and that's when we see each other, we turn up and those incidences are usually hard, so having a day like this where we can come together and interact with the community is terrific," she said.
"We all work together to make Wagga a safer space.
"Through what we do with council, it doesn't necessarily fall into something police will do but might be something council will deal with so by coming down and speaking to us on the day we might be able to find the best solution for."
The Family Community Safety Day will be held adjacent to the Riverside Playground area near Wagga Beach between 10am and noon on Saturday, December 9.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.