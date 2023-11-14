The Daily Advertiser
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Riverina Police District, Wagga City Council to host Family Community Safety Day

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 14 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 3:20pm
Riverina Police District Inspector Jillian Gibson and Wagga City Council community development coordinator Alex Osgood. Picture by Ash Smith
Community members will have the opportunity to engage with emergency service personnel and council staff at an upcoming safety day.

