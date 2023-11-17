The Daily Advertiser
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

A first, 30 years in the making

By Michael Cowley
November 17 2023 - 12:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A first local cup win came for Helen and Mick Finn with Tiggerlong Amy. Picture supplied
A first local cup win came for Helen and Mick Finn with Tiggerlong Amy. Picture supplied

Friends for 30 years, the Finns and the Keys have enjoyed many good times together, from lunches and dinners to overseas holidays, and their love for greyhounds at the heart of it all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.