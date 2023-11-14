The Daily Advertiser
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Palliative care funding cut concerning as VAD arrives: Joe McGirr

By Joe McGirr
November 15 2023 - 2:00am
The end of life is something that many of us prefer not to think about, but it comes to us all and where possible, we all deserve to pass on peacefully and without unnecessary pain.

